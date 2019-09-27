Edward Norton Opens Film in LA to Coincide With UN Climate Summit

Still frame of tusks burning from the film, ANTHROPOCENE: A Human Epoch.

Oscar-winning actor Edward Norton, who is also the United Nations ambassador for biodiversity, is supporting the release of a new film called Anthropocene in Los Angeles on Friday night.

"I'm here to tell you about an important new documentary film," says Norton, in a promotional video for ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch. "The Anthropocene is the proposed current geological epoch in which humans are the primary cause of permanent change."

To put it simply, the film — which is getting a ton of Oscar-buzz after stints at Sundance and the Toronto Film Festival — shows beautifully and tragically how humans are negatively changing the earth.

The timing of the nationwide screening event is purposefully coinciding with the UN Climate Action Summit and Climate Week in New York City.

Norton is set to moderate a live Q&A with the filmmakers after the screening.

A list of theaters screening ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch can be found here.