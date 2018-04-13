Eek Out Over ScareLA Dates, Ticket Pre-Sale

What to Know Aug. 25 and 26, 2018

Los Angeles Convention Center

Pre-sale begins at midnight on Friday the 13th

Though there may be plenty of sunshine for the flowers, and breezes for the butterflies to ride, and warm mornings for all of the budding trees, there really is no rest for the wicked.

Not even in April.

At least, not with an April that happens to have a Friday the 13th. And all of those spring-sweet sunbeams and bird calls can't dispel some of the diabolical happenings brewing around Southern California, happenings that are very much oriented to a holiday that is still several months away.

ScareLA, though, a mega-mondo-monstrous convention devoted to preparing for that particular holiday, traditionally arrives a couple months ahead of Halloween, all to give fright fans time to work on their yard haunts, their ghost make-up, and their spooky costumes.

"A couple of months ahead of Halloween" is still a couple of months out from mid-April, but no matter: ScareLA has its telltale heart set on getting this eerie party started, and, to help that, it just announced the dates of its 2018 eek-tacular: Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26.

The place where it will all hauntingly happen? Go over the cobwebby hill, and past the creepy castle, and arrive at the Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall K.

Tickets? It's still early, but there's a pre-sale on, right at midnight on Friday the 13th. That's midnight at the end of the day on April 13, as Friday monstrously melds into spook Saturday.

How to find the code you'll need for this dastardly deal?

Sign up, now, to get in the loop. No need to pass the creepy castle or run through a forest of cobwebs: This site has what you need.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations