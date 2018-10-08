Eek Over Disneyland Resort's Two Headless Horsemen

Seeing double? You might be, if you have a ticket to Mickey's Halloween Party, where the Headless Horseman rides in the Frightfully Fun Parade at Disneyland Park. There's also a dramatic Headless Horseman statue at Disney California Adventure, too.

Seeing double in the Disney universe?

It's not an uncommon experience. After all, Tweedledee and Tweedledum famously befuddle Alice with their twinly antics during her visit to Wonderland, while Flotsam and Jetsam, Ursula's slithery minions, make trouble for Ariel in "The Little Mermaid."

Still, The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow, the very scary equestrian created by author Washington Irving centuries ago, is a singular character, without a true double or a twin.

And yet?

Disneyland Resort has fashioned not one but two of these frightful icons, all for guests to eek out over, during the Halloween season at the Anaheim-based theme parks.

The living version of Ichabod Crane's nemesis may be seen clip-clopping in the Frightfully Fun Parade at Mickey's Halloween Party, a separately ticketed event that occurs on select nights during Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort.

This Headless Horseman rides astride a beautiful horse, and wears a dramatic cape, and carries a flickering pumpkin, as is time-honored tradition.

And the statue version of the character?

Find him, if you dare, near Carthay Circle, at Buena Vista Street, inside Disney California Adventure.

The statue's nifty lighting effects, such as the horse's glowing eyes, might make an observer feel as though they're standing on a covered bridge in the New York state of ye olden tymes.

Making this double sighting a bit unusual? The Headless Horseman is not a character that's often seen around Southern California at Halloween.

Perhaps this is due, in part, to the fact that Tarrytown, the hamlet that inspired "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," is quite a distance from our sunny shores.

But Sleepy Hollow is never far from the heart of Disney, which created one of the most lasting falltime treats in the entire animated canon: The ever-charming "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad," from 1949.

If you're a fan of the cartoon, the tale, or the thrilling, chilling character, be sure to trot your own pony over to The Happiest Place on Earth before the clock strikes midnight on Halloween night.

