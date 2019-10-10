Eek Over the Earliest Horror Films, at Heritage Square

See some of the first scary flicks ever put to film at Heritage Square Museum on Saturday, Oct. 12.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 12

$35 + fee

"Light refreshments" will be available

Mere moments after the invention of moving pictures changed hearts, minds, and lives forever, creative cineastes began dreaming up ways to scare the very earliest movie audiences.

This isn't a surprise, since spooky tales have been with humanity as long as there have been shadows, howls, and leaves rustling in the night. Which is to say we've always liked the eerie stuff, and the first filmmakers jumped right into the form, with glee.

Where, though, can you see such skin-prickly stories?

True, "online" is a plausible answer, but what if you want to enjoy phantasmic fare while sitting in a long-ago place that forever feels as though it passed through some time portal?

Heritage Square Museum is the answer, or will be, on Saturday, Oct. 12, when "The First Horror Movies" screen at the historic destination, which includes a number of authentic and atmospheric Victorian-era buildings.

Galen Wilkes, a movie and music maven, will be there to host the evening, which will feature some way, way, wayback takes on "Frankenstein," "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," and other classic yarns.

Oh, and there's a Felix the Cat cartoon, too. Plus "(l)ight refreshments," if time-traveling back to watch early horror shorts sets you in a peckish mood.

A ticket is $35, plus a fee.

So you call yourself a cinelover, and a fan of frightful films, but you've missed some of the inaugural horror works? The stuff that came out more than a century ago?

Here's your chance to cackle your way back, via Heritage Square Museum, where "The First Horror Movies" will flicker again on a bigger screen, not a computer, over one spooky October night in one delightfully spooky-after-dark destination.

