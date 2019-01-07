Egg-cellent Mobile Museum Fair Hatching in DTLA

Some 15 repositories of wonder, science, and art, including the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, will call upon Los Angeles Central Library on Sunday, Jan. 13 for an afternoon of looking, understanding, and learning.

Amassing loads of knowledge from all corners of science, art, pop culture and beyond, all while standing in essentially one place?

You know where to go for that amazing but highly attainable goal: your local library.

That is, of course, a location that's alive with facts and tales and numbers and everything we know we don't know, and we don't know we don't know, and everything we must know, because we absolutely must know it.

But what happens when a library invites well over a dozen other places of wonder and learning and nature inside for the afternoon, all to delight knowledge-seeking visitors longing to further their understanding on several fascinating fronts?

The Mobile Museum Fair happens, oh yes it does, as it will on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 13 at Los Angeles Central Library.

This free four-hour event is a "first-ever," which is rather exciting, but there are other exciting elements beyond that, if the notion of visiting "15+ libraries on wheels" in one fell swoop is exciting.

And since "swoop" is a word that hails from the bird world, let's start with a shout out to one of the visiting "libraries on wheels": The Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, in Camarillo, which focuses on "eggs and nests of birds from around the world."

It also serves as a "research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation." That is something to flap one's wings over, for sure.

Also on tap to join the brain-broadening bash, which comes to us courtesy of the Library Foundation?

The African American Museum of Miniatures, the Candy Wrapper Museum, Feminist Library on Wheels, and Libros Schmibros' Bicycle Library will all be there, in addition to several other institutions that rock a clear and cool focus on a topic or topics that many people just have to know more about.

Like seeds, or animals, or marionettes, or the stars. We probably all know something in these realms, but there are oceans further for us to cross.

Do you feel like hatching a plan? And flying for Central Library with your library-loving flock, for a free day of amassing knowledge and supporting some of Southern California's most awesome and educational repositories of ideas?

Break out of your shell, on Sunday, Jan. 13, and start the year in a smartful fashion.

