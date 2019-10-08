Stars Aaron Paul, creator Vince Gilligan and "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" favorites including Bryan Cranston, Jonathan Banks, Charles Baker, Matt Jones and more hit the red carpet for the premiere of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" on Monday night in Westwood.
Desert plants, a Chevy El Camino and a bullet-riddled RV all dotted the tan carpet, paying homage to the ABQ. Men dressed as DEA agents also roamed the carpet with "wanted" posters, complete with Jesse Bruce Pinkman's photo and a $5,000,000 reward for his capture.
"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" premieres in select theaters around the country and is available for streaming on Netflix on Oct. 11.