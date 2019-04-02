El Cap to Screen 22 Marvel Movies in a Row

This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman, center, in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." All 22 movies from Marvel Studios will screen at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood from April 23 through 25. (Marvel Studios via AP)

What to Know April 23 at 9 a.m. to April 25 at noon

El Capitan Theatre

Hollywood

If only Tony Stark could dream up an invention that would enable us to watch 22 movies, in a row, in a theater, over approximately 51 hours, give or take.

And munch a lot of popcorn while we do it, too.

Alas: Mr. Stark is pursuing other important matters, we're sure, so we must determine if we are up to fully take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre from the morning of Tuesday, April 23 to midday on Thursday, April 25.

For that's when all 22 movies from Marvel Studios will screen, one after the other after the other after the other after the other after the other, and so on, in anticipation of the release of "Avengers: Endgame."

That much-much-anticipated movie is, indeed, the "culmination" of the marathon, oh yes.

There are seven meals involved with your ticket, too, plus a souvenir popcorn tin (you'll snag two refills), plus a trio of beverages, plus "an exclusive poster, souvenir blanket, collectible coin, comfort kit, raffles, and more!"

Hulk doesn't smash. Hulk smiles. Hulk likes.

And Marvel mavens will surely like, too, if they're up for what is truly the mega-est of movie marathons.

But alas: Word just hours after the announcement is that tickets are nearly gone, so best fly faster than Captain Marvel to this page on the El Capitan site.

If only Thor could place his hammer on a seat, in order to save it, well... that would be handy, too.

What fan will make it through, though? Without breaks? Goodness, that itself feels like it should be a future movie in the MCU.

