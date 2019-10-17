Highway 101 Closed, El Capitan Campground Evacuated as Wildfire Burns Near Gaviota

A brush fire more than 75 acres near Goleta is forcing evacuations and closing parts of the 101 freeway in the area. Eliana Moreno reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Wildfire Near Goleta Forces Evacuations, Closes Parts of the 101

A wind-driven fire burning near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County prompted the closure of Highway 101 and the evacuation of the coastal El Capitan campground Thursday afternoon.

The Real Fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. and appeared to be burning toward the ocean.

Approximately 50 acres burned and zero containment just before 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 101 in the area and Amtrak and Union Pacific Railroad both stopped service.

Residents along the coastal area between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were being ordered to evacuate as well, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

