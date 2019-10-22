El Cap's Got a Nine-Movie 'Star Wars' Marathon

Enjoy about a full day, give or take, of "Star Wars" stories when nine films unspool, back-to-back, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The final picture of the event? "The Rise of Skywalker." Pictured: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) in STAR WARS: EPISODE IX

What to Know Wednesday, Dec. 18-Thursday, Dec. 19

El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood

$125

Maybe you never, ever watch Episode IV without having Episode V lined up and ready to roll.

Perhaps you always watch all of the C-3PO scenes, from all the movies, back-to-back-to-back.

Or maybe you're that fanciful fan who has consumed all of the "Star Wars" films out of order, like you're moving backwards through time.

However you like to enjoy the far, far away adventures of the Resistance, the Jedi, and the droids and space critters who so ably offer support to the stories, best center yourself, like Yoda might, ahead of what's happening at El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Make that Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19. There's a nine-movie "Star Wars" marathon rolling out over that period, starting at 7 p.m. on the 18th.

And, your Wookiee is right, if he just yowled in excitement: "The Rise of Skywalker" is the ninth film of the marathon.

It'll all last about a day, or rather 24 hours, give or take. Nerdist is the organizer, El Cap in Hollywood, as mentioned, is the venue, and a ticket is $125.

There'll be swag, like a Millennium Falcon popcorn container that lights up.

If you prefer to savor your Falcon-fun adventures from your couch, for the most part, be not as blue as a C-3PO is gold: "The Rise of the Skywalker" will continue to play at the Disney-owned movie palace for several more weeks, from Dec. 20 through Jan. 19, 2020.

Be warned, however: A First Order Stormtrooper will be in the house, in advance of every screening, for photographs.

Tickets are on sale now, so best use the Force to get in touch with any friends who might be into either a mega marathon or a screening of the latest "Star Wars" tale.

That marathon'll sell out in no time, but sad, be not, for "The Rise of Skywalker" will roll on, like BB-8, right into the new year.

