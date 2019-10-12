El Monte Bus Station Closed After Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

One person is killed in an officer-involved in El Monte, sheriff's officials say on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the El Monte Station Saturday, the sheriff's department said.

The shooting took place around 2:44 p.m. in the 3500 block of Santa Anita Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The LASD was assisting in the investigation of the shooting, which involved the El Monte Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the LASD said. Newschopper4 Bravo observed what appeared to be a gun at the scene, along with numerous evidence markers.

The El Monte Station was sclosed until further notice due to the shooting, the station announced. Lines 178, 194 and 190 will start and end at Ramona Boulevard and Lexington Avenue, while Line 269 will start and end at Santa Anita Avenue and Mldred street.

