El Pollo Loco Is Reviving Lost Murals Through AR

While students in art classes are sometimes told that a great work will last the ages, that isn't always true. There are, of course, more ephemeral spaces for art, and, quite often, a beautiful or moving, or thought-provoking piece will only remain up for a few years or even months. Case in point? The building-based wonders that fill the streetscapes of Los Angeles, "the mural capital of the world."



A number of Latino murals have been lost and painted over, over time, but there is a way to experience a few of these gems over the next few weeks. El Pollo Loco has a fresh augmented reality experience, which gives you the opportunity to hold up your phone, in the place where the piece once was, and enjoy it again. This special mural magic, which is in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, will be materializing in our electronic devices through Oct. 15, 2019.

Digital mural restoration locations:

⁠—"Nuestra Gente es Linda y Poderosa” – 2841 Boulder Street, Los Angeles

⁠— "Hex BBOY” – 417 East 15th Street, Los Angeles

⁠— "SK8 Still Lives" – 7753 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

⁠—"Migration" – 1262 South Lake Street, Los Angeles

⁠— "Zapata" – 2000 W 6th Street, Los Angeles