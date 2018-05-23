Elderly Couple, Son Found Dead From Blunt Force Trauma in Leimert Park Home - NBC Southern California
Elderly Couple, Son Found Dead From Blunt Force Trauma in Leimert Park Home

By Beverly White

Published 2 hours ago

    David Gregory
    An 83-year-old man, 79-year-old woman and 65-year-old man were found dead in the bathroom of their Leimert Park home Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

    Three people whose ages ranged from 65 to 83 were found dead in their Leimert Park home bathroom late Tuesday.

    The grandson of the youngest victim found the bodies in the property on the 3900 block of Bronson Avenue. The victims are identified as William Carter, 83, his wife Orsie Carter, 79, and their son Phillip White, 65.

    All three victims suffered from blunt force trauma, according to Sgt. Gamble of the Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division.

    The victims' caretaker is considered a material witness and is being sought for questioning, according to officials.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.


