Investigators scour the scene of two suspicious deaths Monday, April 23, 2018 in Whittier.

A mother and daughter were found dead early Monday in their Whittier home in what police are investigating as suspicious deaths.

Police responded to a call at 8:48 p.m. at the 12400 block of Beverly Drive. There, they found the duo, who are believed to be in their 70s and 90s.

Officials said there were no obvious signs of foul play and they are looking into the possibility that the fatalities may be carbon monoxide-related.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.