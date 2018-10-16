What to Know Polls will be open Tuesday Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As long as you're in line before 8 p.m., you can still vote

Eleven statewide propositions will be part of this fall's ballot

California voters will cast ballots for statewide offices, including the race for governor, and other contests Nov. 6 in the midterm elections.

Below, you'll find election day resources, including links to county elections offices and helpful tools to find your polling place.

Find Your Polling Place

Click on the link to your county elections office below to find your polling place.

Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-0ff Locations

Why wait until Nov. 6 for some civic engagement? Registered voters can visit a county elections office to receive a vote-by-mail ballot. The ballots are available through Election Day and, yes, they come in the mail with an "I Voted" sticker. Click here to find your county office.

But Before You Do That, Register to Vote

The voter registration deadline in California is 15 days before Election Day. Registration for the November election must be postmarked or submitted electronically no later than Oct. 22, but you can still register for the next election or "conditionally" register at a county elections office or vote center. The ballots will be processed once the county elections office completes voter verification.

What If I Just Moved?

If you already updated your address with the Department of Motor Vehicles or US Postal Service, your registration will automatically update. If not, click here to register.

Umm, I'm Even Not Sure I'm Registered

It's ok, the California Secretary of State has you covered. Just click here to check on your voter status.

What If My Name Isn't on the Official Polling Place List?

Voters who believe they've registered, but arrive at a polling place only to find they're not on the official voter registration list can cast a provisional ballot. The same is true for vote-by-mail voters who did not receive a ballot or forgot to bring it to the polling place. Provisional ballots go into a special envelope, and they're counted after it's confirmed that you're registered to vote.

Find out how to check your provisional vote's status here.

What If I Changed My Name?

You'll need to re-register. Ideally, you'd first update your California driver's license or ID with the DMV.

Ballot 101: What is California's November Election All About?

California had an Open Primary in June, which means candidates for an office from all parties, plus "No Party Preference" candidates, ran against one another in one race. Now, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, square off in the General Election in November. The ballot will include state offices, Congressional contests, local and statewide measures and other races.

Photos: Who's Running for State Office in California

Statewide Ballot Propositions

Voters will decide on 11 statewide ballot propositions. Click here for details on each issue.

Something Didn't Seem Right at the Polling Place

Do you know about California's Voter Bill of Rights? If you feel like your right to vote was violated or any of those conditions were not met, you can contact the Secretary of State.