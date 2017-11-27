Sneaky: Elf on the Shelf Ideas in Photos

It’s a Christmas tradition in some homes, but some parents are just a little extra when it comes to the Elf on the Shelf.

The 2005 children’s book tells the tale of a mischievous elf who watches when children are naughty or nice and reports back to Santa between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The scout elf gets his magic by being named and loved by a child. The elf goes back to the North Pole each night to report to Santa and then returns to the home, finding a new place to hide.

The book tells the children that no one in the family can touch the elf or his magic might go away.

These parents, who shared their creative and elaborate Elf on the Shelf hiding places with Facebook page "Make it Homemade," went the extra mile.

If you’re blanking on what you can do, add a pinch of sprinkles, a dash of Christmas lights, a bit of childlike innocence, and check out photos of what other parents have done with their impish little guys.

