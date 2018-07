Elizabeth Taylor's one-time Beverly Hills estate is back on the market. Taylor lived in the mansion in the 1950s during her marriage to second husband, British film star Michael Wilding.

The house was originally built in 1953 and is on the market for $15.9 million. The 7,761-square-foot house sits on a two acre lot with ocean and city views.

Joyce Rey and Arlene Rutenberg of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury are the listing agents on the sale.