Ellen DeGeneres Shares How Wife Portia Encouraged Her Return to Stand-up

What to Know "The Ellen Show" just won 3 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Her stand-up special is called "Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable"

She has no plans to cancel "The Ellen Show" at this time.

Ellen DeGeneres just won 3 Daytime Emmy awards for "The Ellen Show." Now the reigning queen of talk is aiming for a Primetime Emmy for her Netflix standup special "Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable."

This is the first time the comedian has done stand-up in more than 15 years. She has been immersed the hectic schedule of a daily talk show, which can require long hours and little downtime.

We caught up with DeGeneres at a special Netflix-hosted Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) event where she revealed to us what it felt like being on stage again after such a long break.

"It felt like it had been 5 minutes," DeGeneres said. "Building up to it, it was scary, and what am I going to talk about, what am I going to do. But as soon as I stepped on stage it was like, I was just here 5 minutes ago."

DeGeneres also talks about what it meant to have her wife Portia de Rossi with her while she performed. De Rossi had never seen her do stand-up live before and DeGeneres and in our one-on-one interview she tells us it made the night even more special.

Despite the success of her Netflix special, DeGeneres says she has no plans to leave her daytime talk show to hit the road doing stand-up again any time soon. "Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable" is streaming now on Netflix.