Elon Musk Releases Rap Single About Harambe the Gorilla - NBC Southern California
Elon Musk Releases Rap Single About Harambe the Gorilla

By Mike Bebernes

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Associated Press/Cincinnati Zoo

    Idiosyncratic Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk released a surprise rap song about Harambe, the gorilla that was killed by zookeepers after a toddler fell into his enclosure in 2016.

    Musk tweeted a link to a Soundcloud page for the song titled "RIP Harambe" on Saturday along with the message "I'm disappointed that my record label failed." The song was released through an account called Emo G Records.

    The song features the chorus "RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen. RIP Harambe, smoking on some strong, hey, in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you."

    The decision to kill Harambe by Cincinnati Zoo officials sparked controversy in May 2016, with many arguing it was unnecessary. The incident also led to a variety of popular internet memes, which have kept Harambe's image in the popular online consciousness long after the news cycle of the inciting event ended.

