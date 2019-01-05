Elvis Birthday Week Opens in Croon-tastic Fashion

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 6

GRACEBAND, a 12-piece tribute band

Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach

Which is the larger number?

The number of sighs Elvis Presley inspired through his memorable performances or the number of seconds between the final Saturday in August and the eighth day of January?

Leave the calculator in the drawer, and instead break out your favorite records, the platters packed with hits like "Love Me Tender" and "Suspicious Minds."

For what we're really pondering here is how long Southern California fans have to wait for their next Presley party, what with the famous Elvis Festival of Garden Grove popping up at the end of August and The King's birthday landing, as it always does, on Jan. 8.

It's a lot of passing time, in short, but Elvis aficionados won't have to wait much longer for his birthday week.

It's here, and as is tradition, there will be foodstuffs honoring the memory of the legendary performer — Salt & Straw has The Elvis Peanut Butter Banana Split vegan ice cream all January — and live tribute performances, too.

One of the biggies is popping up on Sunday, Jan. 6 at Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach. GRACEBAND will take the stage, summoning the razzmatazz of "The King's Vegas years" through "big hits with big arrangements."

And "big" is indeed the operative word: Look for a 12-piece outfit to deliver those long-treasured tunes.

Again, that's rocking on Jan. 6, two days before Mr. Presley's birthday.

And if you're searching for a way to connect with the memory of the icon, as it relates to our area, check it out: Discover Los Angeles has a line-up of locations that have connections to The King, from The Forum to Canter's Deli.

