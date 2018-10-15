'Enchanted: Forest of Light' Tickets Go on Sale

The dazzling Descanso Gardens spectacular flips the switch just ahead of Thanksgiving 2018. General tickets go on sale on Monday, Oct. 15.

What to Know Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at 10 a.m.

General ticket on-sale

Event runs from Nov. 18 through Jan. 6 at Descanso Gardens

Q: When to turn off the lights?

A: When the sun rises.

Q: When to turn on the lights?

A: When the sun sets.

Q: When to experience "Enchanted: Forest of Light" at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge?

A: The word "Enchanted" is a giveaway that this is a holiday event, one that sparkles and glows as the year winds down. So if you answered "around Thanksgiving," you're right yet again:

The 2018 opening date for the annual walk-through-the-garden spectacular falls less than a week ahead of that particular feast, on Sunday, Nov. 18.

But here's the trickiest question of all: When can you alight upon a ticket to this popular happening, which has become well-known for lovely red lanterns in the Japanese Garden, a spread of illuminated tulips, and other wondrous and iridescent sights, seen by night, at the 150-acre property?

The answer?

Monday, Oct. 15 at 10 in the morning.

That's when general tickets will go on sale, and that's when returning fans, and those who'll be first-timers at the nighttime lark, will begin to pin down the date, or dates, they'd like to bundle up and attend the alfresco event.

And while there's a fairly large run of dates — Nov. 18 through to Jan. 6 — some evenings do have a way of filling up faster than a glowing tulip changes color.

A general admission ticket is $28-$30.

It's the third year for this ever-growing gathering, which will see some fresh sights in 2018, including "new neon benches" and "a whiskey bar overlooking Lightwave Lake."

"New expansions and enhancements have been made to popular displays such as 'Celestial Shadows' by HYBYCOZO, the spinning polyhedral installations that explore geometry through light, shadow, and perception, as well as the 'Lightwave Lake' light show at Descanso's Lake," says the historic, oak-famous destination.

Other glittery favorites, from obelisk-like light tubes to pathways lit by soft lights from above, will make a romantic and picture-worthy return.

Will you need to find something to do with visiting relatives over the holidays? Or do you need a magical and more quite expression of the season, one that involves trees, pathways, art-cool light displays, and the moon and stars?

Get enchanted, with "Enchanted: Forest of Light," and get your ticket on the soon-ish side.

