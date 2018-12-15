Enjoy Adoption Discounts at LA Animal Services

Longing for a buddy to cuddle with this winter and for forever? You might meet your new bestie sooner than you think, for LA Animal Services is hosting two weekends of adoption deals, on Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 22-23, 2018.

Maybe you just pulled your favorite afghan from the cupboard, the one knitted for you by a favorite cousin, the blanket that's now a bit holey, and stretched, but the perfect weight for a cool Southern California night.

But alas: There's room on the blanket, and under it, for something a bit wee, something that has paws, a critter that rocks a set of whiskers or floppy ears or all of the above.

Perhaps you've been wanting to share that afghan, and your time, and your affection, and your whole entire life with a little lovebug, but just haven't made time to go meet some sweeties in need of a home.

That can change, on Dec. 15, 16, 22, and 23, should you stop by one of the six animal shelters overseen by LA Animal Services.

Of course, you can always visit a shelter, whenever you desire, all to coo, to admire, and to go fully head-over-heels for a hound or kitten.

But, over the four aforementioned dates, there shall be discounts afoot, in the adoption fee arena, so consider timing your shelter stop-by thusly.

On Dec. 15 and 16, adoption fees for dogs, puppies, and kittens will be halved, with the fee for dogs standing at $51 (rather than $102), puppies at $75 (rather than $150), and kittens at $25 (instead of $50).

Cats normally carry an adoption fee of $25, but that fee will be $0, as in no fee.

Do note that dogs still will require a $20 license fee.

And on the following weekend, Dec. 22 and 23? All the same discounts will apply, with one big change: Dog adoption fees will be totally waived, save the $20 license fee, courtesy of Casa Automotive.

LA Animal Services points out that this time of year can be an optimal time of year to welcome a new family member, as many people may have a few extra days off from work.

That will give you the time to settle your new sweetie pie into your home and routine, and get her acquainted with her bed, her food, her toys, and, most especially, you.

