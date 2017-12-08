Enjoy Free Entry as the USC Pacific Asia Museum Reopens

The institution closed in the last spring of 2016 for a seismic retrofit; it's now open again, as of Dec. 8, with its line-up of lovely treasures and artworks on display (plus some larger gallery space). There's free admission opening week, too.

Many Southern Californians are highly familiar with the process of seismic retrofitting, which enables buildings that have been around for decades to more ably weather a seismic incident.

Those same locals know that retrofitting is a thorough journey, and understandably takes time, and having some patience is key.

And that exact form of patience has played a large part in the worlds of the USC Pacific Asia Museum's many supporters and fans over the last year and a half, though the waiting has now come to a joyful conclusion.

For the museum, which is located in a "1924 Chinese Qing Dynasty-inspired home," is once again open as of Friday, Dec. 8.

Temporarily shuttering in June 2016 meant people would have to hold off on returning to the Pasadena-based museum's treasure-laden galleries, galleries that now have an "updated... flow" (there's now some additional gallery space, too, to admire).

A fresh gift shop, a brand-new visitor center, and "... a refreshed 21st century look" are part of the museum's much-anticipated re-debut.

Now that the museum has again thrown the doors wide, post-retrofitting, fans may want to immediately visit a favorite sculpture or scroll or take in the special exhibition "Winds from Fusang: Mexico and China in the Twentieth Century," which is part of the Getty's Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA.

Devotees and new visitors alike should take note that admission will be free through Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, and there will be some free public programs through January 2018, all to celebrate the auspicious and celebratory re-welcoming of this venerable Crown City landmark.

Hello again, USC Pacific Asia Museum!

