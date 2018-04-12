Enjoy Free Family STEAM Fun at Imaginology

What to Know OC Fair & Event Center

Costa Mesa

April 13-15, 2018

There are many powerful forces in this world, and one such powerful force can compel a person to list a few of those powerful forces, to further strengthen her argument.

Gravity? It's a force that has a knack for keeping us, well, grounded. Applied force? That sets things moving. The force that makes you return to the fridge when there's one last pudding cup left?

Not in textbooks, but it seems like it should be a thing. Kind of?

But there is also the powerful pull of wanting to participate in cool, hands-on, mind-broadening, science-smart activities but not knowing where or when to find such amazingness.

Turns out the next where and when will be at the OC Fair & Event Center from April 13 through 15, where STEAM activities, as in those pursuits focused on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math, will reign.

For that's when Imaginology, a free, three-day festival devoted to a host of neato STEAM-themed events created for kids, shall flower, bringing with it all manner of nifty stuff.

Need "nifty stuff" defined in a clearer fashion?

You got it: Look for a scavenger hunt involving "cool gadgets," a chance to "dig for real veggies," a chance to learn about beekeeping, the opportunity to plant a radish (and, yep, take it home), a moment to play in some clay, a mystifying maze to find your way out of, cornhole, sewing, and a lot of other join-in happenings that are educational and awesome-ational, both.

Honestly, educational and awesome-ational are basically synonyms, as everyone knows.

As mentioned, entry is free to the Costa Mesa festival, but parking will be eight bucks on Saturday and eight bucks on Sunday. It's free to park on Friday. Got it? Good? Yay.

For a list of the Imaginology events, and what will be around to nosh upon, and the hours, and everything else, let a powerful force draw you to the festival's information-packed site now.

