Enjoy Mutts & Mimosas with Wags & Walks

Holiday hubbub seems to get hubbubier every year, which means that many of us delay, by a few weeks, those dreams that we've been wanting to make real.

And if your dream involves inviting a dog into your home, onto your couch, and into your arms, well, the new year has begun. And, spoiler alert: There are always, always, and we do mean "always" adoptable pups needing a place to that they can finally call their own.

Rescue groups around Southern California are understandably not wasting hours as the new year begins, for a number of sweet-of-heart happenings will soon give a hearty woof around town.

Woofing on Saturday, Jan. 12? It's Mutts & Mimosas, a two-hour Wags & Walks adoption event at Tocaya Organica Playa Vista.

It all starts at 11 a.m., and includes "... mimosas, kombucha cocktails, hair braiding," and, yes, the chance to snuzzle some muzzles. Muzzles that belong to pooches that would love to go home with you, and stay for always.

If you can't make the Jan. 12 happening, do not whine nor howl, for a few more Wags & Walks to-dos are on the near horizon. There's a Movie Night on Jan. 19, featuring "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Best in Show," and the one-year anniversary party of the Wags & Walks Adoption Center.

Trot for the West LA center o' sweetness on Sunday, Jan. 27 for celebratory doings and, you bet, lots of loving Lassies and Laddies.

