Free Summer Museum Fun for Military Families

Active duty military members and their families enjoy free admission at a host of destinations through Labor Day, thanks to Blue Star Museums.

Descanso Gardens, The Autry Museum of the American West, and several other local institutions are on the list

Over 2,000 museums across the U.S. are on board for the 2019 program

Filling the summertime with memorable times, and great adventures, and learning moments, and amazing artworks, and science-cool explorations?

Just about every family possesses such a wholesome hankering, but picking the places that will deliver the joy and memory-making moments can be the sticky wicket, whether it is a matter of time, money, or all of the above.

To make this process easier for active duty military members and their families, and to say a heartfelt "thank you," too, there is Blue Star Museums.

The program, which will mark its first decade in 2020, is incredibly vast — over 2,000 museums across the United States are on board to participate in 2019 — and notably fantastic in the arena of saving money.

For military members and their kin really do actually get in free, once identification is shown, and there are no strings beyond that.

The organizations that help this wonderful program work so wonderfully? A partnership consisting of "museums across America" as well as the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, and Blue Star Families.

And while you can try and visit a lot of those nation-spanning museums over the summer, several are located right here in Southern California, including The Autry Museum of the American West, the Japanese American National Museum, and Heritage Square Museum.

To find out the important information, like how many family members may enter with you on the complimentary admission, what sort of ID you'll need to show, and other must-know details, visit the Blue Star Museums site now.

