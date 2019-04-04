Enjoy a '10 Things' Twist on an Old Hollywood Tour

Discover "10 Things to Do in Old Hollywood Before You Die" on Saturday, April 6.

What to Know Saturday, April 6

3:30 to 6 p.m.

$45

Do we all like list-y things?

Those informative tidbits presented in a descending/ascending order? The sort of roster that is easy to digest, one bullet point at a time?

No list is required to answer that: We most certainly do, if thousands upon thousands of magazine and internet lists, covering thousands upon thousands of topics, can stand as evidence.

But what about an IRL experience, one that finds you strolling around one of the world's most storied locations? Could that use some list-y love, too?

It could, can, and shall on Saturday, April 6.

That's when the Old Hollywood Walking Tour will team up with Danny Jensen, co-author of "100 Things to Do in Los Angeles Before You Die," for a special outing called "10 Things to Do in Old Hollywood Before You Die."

Tour guide April Clemmer, along with Mr. Jensen, will call upon many fabled Tinseltown spots during the afternoon event, including a visit to the 1938 Hollywood in Miniature Diorama, the "oldest remaining residence on the boulevard," and a line-up of major murals.

There are other starry spots along the way, so count on hearing tales of the luminaries of decades gone by.

Eager to explore Hollywood via a snappy "10 Things"-style approach? Tickets for the 3:30 to 6 p.m. tour are available now.

The price to bone up on all of these big bullet points? It's $45.

The starting point for your list-y leg-around? The Hollywood Property Owners Alliance.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations