Enjoy a Free Holiday Monday at LACMA - NBC Southern California
Enjoy a Free Holiday Monday at LACMA

The Miracle Mile museum is waiving admission on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    Alex Vertikoff
    The Miracle Mile museum is waiving admission on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2019.

    What to Know

    • Monday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. opening

    • LACMA

    • Free

    Spending a January day sitting before a mind-expanding painting?

    Or standing next to a sculpture that makes you think, and inspires flights of fancy, and might even help your own creativity, in the long run?

    Art museum outings are a truly good thing, at any point on the calendar, but there are only a few days a year billed as Target Free Holiday Mondays at one of the largest and best-known institutions around.

    It's the Los Angeles County Museum of Art we speak of, and, at a handful of points on the calendar, the Wilshire Boulevard-based museum waives admission for all guests, regardless of age, in partnership with Target.

    The free day is in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

    So what's happening at the Miracle Mile destination on Monday, Jan. 21? Look for played-before-your-eyes (er, ears) tunes from Dream Phases at half past noon and again at 2:30.

    Bilingual tours are also woven into the day's schedule.

    That schedule begins at 11 a.m., when the museum opens, so arrive around then, visit "Levitated Mass" and "Urban Light" (both located outside), then head into the galleries for a host of amazing artworks, uplifting sights, and pieces that help a person ponder on matters both large and everyday (which, of course, is important, too).

    Details may be found at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art site.

      

