Enter LUZIA, 'A Waking Dream of Mexico'

Hoop-based feats, gorgeous jaguars, exquisite costumes, hilarious high jinks, moving movement, acrobatics in a downpour of water, plus aerialists and trapeze artists and clowns, too? It's all part of Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA, which transports audience members "...to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("Iluvia") soothes the soul."



The show, which debuted in the company's home base of Montreal in 2016, will leap and soar at Dodger Stadium beginning on Friday, Dec. 8. Take an early peek at the 38th production from Cirque du Soleil, one that's full of marvels and masks and the magic of Mexico, now.