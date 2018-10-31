Epic Proposal Photo Traces Back To Alhambra Couple

Someone captured a couple's intimate proposal moment high atop a ledge at Yosemite National Park, and thousands of shares on social media and a few weeks later, the photographer found them. The most epic proposal seen around the world traces back to a SoCal couple who can now share their love story with the world. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Talk about being at the right place and the right time.

You could say this proposal “tops” the list as a Michigan-based photographer caught the epic moment, on top of Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, when a proposal was happening.

The photographer, Matthew Dippel, had no idea who the couple was, so he took to social media detectives to share and find the couple. The picture went viral, and the search for the newlyweds was a world-wide phenomenon.

After millions of tweets and nearly two weeks later, the couple finally saw the photo.

“Finding out was..it was like, ‘Wow! The world is looking for us,’” said newly engaged Charlie Vo from Alhambra.

As for the bride, Melissa Ngo, she said she had to zoom in just to make sure that was the dress she was in fact wearing that day. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh... that’s me!.’”

This is actually Charlie and Melissa’s second proposal. In February, they got engaged because they wanted to make sure an aging grandmother knew a wedding was on the way. But the couple wanted a picturesque proposal, and their October trip to Yosemite was more than what they were expecting.

Some friends of the couple actually snapped photos of the proposal from far away, but they had no idea a photographer had snapped the now viral photo from afar.

“Even this morning I woke up and I was like ‘I think I’m just dreaming this all,’” said Melissa. “I checked my phone and I was like ‘nope, it actually happened.”

Climbing 7500 ft was worth it, even though Charlie is actually afraid of heights, but he’s glad he took the chance.

“It makes us happy that people like our story,” he said, “and how much it means to them.”