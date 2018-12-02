Capistrano Beach in Seal Beach Battered by Erosion - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Capistrano Beach in Seal Beach Battered by Erosion

"The boardwalk is falling into the sea."

By Gene Kang

Published Dec 2, 2018 at 10:04 PM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Orange County Beach Struggling With Beach Erosion

    Capistrano Beach in Dana Point has been hurting due to sudden beach erosion. Gene Kang reports for NBC4 News at 9 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Published Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018)

    Beautiful Capistrano Beach has seemingly always been a tourist attraction in Orange County, but now, it's garnering attention for a different reason.

    A recent storm caused heavy beach erosion on the coastline, leaving behind a battered wooden walkway, a basketball court surrounded by caution tape, broken slabs of concrete and wilting palm trees.

    Orange County resident Cindi Aldereti as she took pictures of what almost looks like wreckage from a ship.

    "The boardwalk is falling into the sea," she said.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 10/8] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Getty Images

    Heavy rain and high tides punched the shore., bending the stairway and twisting light poles along Beach Road.

    "There's a storm this week and it didn't surprise me that the surf is big, I just didn't expect it to do something like this," Said Erik Bryner, a surfer at Dana Point. "Obviously mother nature is up in turmoil."

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices