Estate in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' 'True Blood' Finally Sells
Published 2 hours ago
A Studio City home featured in big Hollywood productions is has finally sold after a decade on the market.
The front of the house at 11947 Iredell St. has been featured countless times as the home in the lead-in of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." It was also used in the filming of "True Blood," "Rome" and "American Horror Story."
The seven-bedroom, Italian-style estate was most recently listed at $6.495 million, down from the $12 million asked in 2007. It sold for $5.25 Million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
"It transports you to Italy, to another world," listing agent Robert E Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills told NBC4. The owners "extensively" remodeled the property in 2005, Howell said, with inspiration from Medici Castle in Florence.