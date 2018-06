A fire in Riverside County, near Chino and Corona, had grown to approximately 120 acres with no containment on Tuesday afternoon per the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was off Highway 71, South of Euclid Avenue and was being referred to as the "Euclid Fire."

No structures or evacuations had been ordered as of 4:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.