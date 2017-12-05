Fire Evacuation Information

The following evacuations are in place.

Thomas Fire:



Casitas Springs, city of Ventura, fromeast to Brent Street, Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road, east Ojai Valley - Carne Road east to McAndrew Road, Reeves Road north to Thacher Road, city of Ventura - Victoria Road east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road, and North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road.

Voluntary evacuations were in effect for residents in the city of Ventura, south of Loma Vista, east of Day Road, west of Victoria Avenue and north of Telegraph Road, residents in the city of Ventura, east of Victoria north of Loma Vista South of Foothill west of Wells Road. All residents of the Ojai Valley not covered under the current mandatory evacuation

Shelters were set up at: Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building (Includes an Animal Shelter for all types of animals.) – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001; Nordhoff High School -1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai, CA 9302; Oxnard College Gymnasium, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard; Santa Paula Community Center, 530 W. Main St., Santa Paula.

School closures were in effect at:



All Ventura Unified School District

All Hueneme Elementary School District

All Santa Paula School Districts

Ventura Community College

Thomas Aquinas College

Mesa Union School District

Briggs School District

Mupu School District

Oxnard Elementary School District

All Ventura County Office of Education Schools, Including Providence School

Santa Clara Elementary, 20030 East Telegraph Road, Santa Paula

Rio School District

Ocean View School District

Ojai School District

Oxnard High School District

Santa Clara High School

All Ventura Unified School District schools

For animal evacuations, call 866-EVRT911 (866-387-8911).

The following roads are closed:



Highway 150 and Highway 33

Vassar Street at Maryville Avenue

SR-150 at Reeves Road

SR-150 at Stonegate

SR 150 at Telegraph Road

SR 150 at Richmond Road

Foothill Road at Olive/Cummings/Wells/Briggs

Casitas Springs area - Hwy 33 both directions between Casitas Springs and Canada Larga Road

Rye Fire



Some evacuations are being ordered and the 5 Freeway has been closed in the area.

Evacuations were ordered along Rye Canyon Loop and Kelly Johnson Parkway.

West Creek Academy was closed for the remainder of the day and Trinity Classical Academy in Valencia was evacuating students.

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School in Castaic.

Rancho Pico Junior High School, West Ranch High School and Oak Hills Elementary School due to the Rye Fire. Students are being bused to College of the Canyons. A general evacuation center has been established at Valencia High School.

The Westridge housing community is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Valencia Travel Village RV park in the 27900 block of Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic.

Creek Fire



Students at Harding and Hubbard elementary schools and the Vaughn Early Education Center were directed to report to San Fernando High School, 11133 O'Melveny Ave.

Students from Sunland, Plainview and Brainard elementary schools were sent to North Hollywood High School, 5231 Colfax Ave.

Students at Verdugo Hills, Sylmar and Mount Lukens Continuation high schools and Mount Gleason Middle School were all diverted to East Valley High School, 5525 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood.

Los Angeles Mission College's Main Campus at 13356 Eldridge Ave. and the East Campus at 12890 Harding St., both in Sylmar, were closed for the day. The college's Sunland-Tujunga campus at 7224 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga remained open.

For small animals, shelters were in place at West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer St.; East Valley Animal Shelter, 14409 Vanowen St.; and Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Blvd, Sunland/Tujunga.

An evacuation area for large animals was established at Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave.; and at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, but the latter was filled to capacity by mid-morning. Hansen Dam Recreation Area was also being used as an evacuation center for large animals, but was reaching capacity by late morning.

Evacuation centers were opened at the Sylmar Recreation Center at 13109 Borden Ave., and Sunland Senior Center at 8640 Fenwick St.

Evacuations were ordered for areas north of the 210 Freeway from Glenoaks Boulevard on the west to the border with the city of La Crescenta on the east.

Thousands of residents are under evacuation orders near the Kagel Canyon area above Sylmar.

Creek Fire School information:

Students attending the following schools should report to San Fernando High School, 11133 O'Melveny Ave., San Fernando, CA 91340:



Harding Elementary School

Hubbard Elementary School

Vaughn Early Education Center

Students attending the following schools should report to North Hollywood High School, 5231 Colfax Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601:



Verdugo Hills High School

Sunland Elementary

Plainview Elementary

Brainard Elementary School

Students attending the following schools should report to East Valley High School, 5525 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601:



Mount Gleason Middle School

Students attending the following schools should report to Grant High School, 13000 Oxnard St, Valley Glen, CA 91401:



Apperson Street Elementary

Mountain View Elementary School

Stonehurst Avenue Elementary School

Pinewood Elementary School

The following charter schools are closed due to the fires. Please contact the school's charter operator directly for the latest information:

