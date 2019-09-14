Evacuations Ordered for Brush Fire in San Jacinto

A brush fire erupted Saturday in the Juniper Flats area between Perris and San Jacinto and forced evacuations, authorities said.

It was reported at 5:52 p.m. in the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, Riverside County Fire Department spokesman Rob Roseen said.

The blaze was first reported at 10 acres but jumped to 75 acres by 6:40 p.m., Roseen said. There was no containment.

"The first arriving engine reported the fire burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread," he said.

More than 200 firefighters were assigned to battle the fire along with two air tankers and one helicopter, Roseen said.

No injuries were reported.

Evacuations are in place in San Jacinto near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road, CAL Fire Riverside said. Homes in this community, to the west of Warren Road and south of Mulberry Street, are under a mandatory evacuation, authorities said.