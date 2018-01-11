A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in a neighborhood ravaged by flooding and mudslides Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018 in Santa Barbara County.

With crews making significant progress on removing the mud and debris left behind by the recent storm that slammed Southern California, some roads were open once again. Some homeowners were given the OK to return to their homes after deadly mudslides ushered residents out of several areas with mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Burbank

Evacuations have been lifted for Burbank residents who live on Country Club Drive. The homeowners are able to return to their houses with identification proof given to officers, but should be mindful that street parking will be prohibited on Thursday and Friday while crews recover the roads.

Corona

All evacuations have been lifted in the Canyon Fire Burn area for Corona residents. Homeowners should be advised that cleanup for mud and debris will continue for several days, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Officials remind locals that the hillsides will remain susceptible to mudflow and flash floods.

Sun Valley

A partial re-opening of La Tuna Canyon Road has been granted for houses located from Sunland Boulevard through the 9100 block. More than 20 homes in the 8300 to 8800 block will continue to be under mandatory evacuation, however, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department.

A hard closure for the rest of La Tuna Canyon Road to the 210 Freeway will remain until crews can remove the debris.

Tuesday’s storm thrashed Montecito and claimed 17 lives as it shut down major roads and 30 miles of the 101 Freeway from Ventura to Santa Barbara County. Dozens of rescue operations were made while more than 15 people remain missing.