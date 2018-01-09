Evacuations, Mudslides, Gas Leak as Rain Batters Burbank - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
OLY-LA

Evacuations, Mudslides, Gas Leak as Rain Batters Burbank

The gas leak left some residents without power, gas or water.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published at 12:44 PM PST on Jan 9, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Homes and vehicles were damaged as a mudslide raced through a Burbank neighborhood. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

    The city of Burbank was being battered Tuesday as the first major storm of 2018 continued its onslaught on Southern California.

    Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders as rainfall battered the city, leading to a mud slide on Country Club Drive that caused a "significant" gas leak.

    The leak left residents on Country Club Drive without power, gas or water, according to Burbank Public Information Officer Simone McFarland. There was no timetable as to when crews would have the leak fixed.

    Residents on County Club Drive were also under a mandatory evacuation order, with McCambridge Recreation Center set up as an evacuation site.

    Watch: Waves of Mud Crash Down Burbank Street

    [LA] Watch: Waves of Mud Crash Down Burbank Street

    Waves of mud flowed down County Club Drive in Burbank, creating a river in the road during a winter storm Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018.

     

     

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

    The city also issued voluntary evacuation orders for the following areas:


    • Country Club Drive above Via Montana
    • All of Hamline Place
    • 925-1030 Groton Drive
    • 830-849 Stephen Rd
    • 830-849 & 907-936 Irving Drive
    • 2906 & 2934 Olney Place
    • 2934 Remy Place
    • 2949 Mystic View Place
    • 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Rd
    • 3301-3310 Brookshire Court
    • 3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court
    • 3514-3519 Folkstone Court
    • 3529-3530 Castleman Ln.


    The following closures were also in effect:


    Storms Unleash First Major Rainfall of Winter

    [LA GALLERY] January Storms Unleash First Major Rainfall of Winter

    • Walnut Avenue at Sunset Canyon
    • Harvard Road at Sunset Canyon
    • Stough Nature Center
    • Wildwood Canyon recreation area


    Residents were advised that not heeding evacuation orders might lead to crews not reaching them in case of an emergency.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices