Evacuations, Mudslides, Gas Leak as Rain Batters Burbank

The city of Burbank was being battered Tuesday as the first major storm of 2018 continued its onslaught on Southern California.
Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders as rainfall battered the city, leading to a mud slide on Country Club Drive that caused a "significant" gas leak.
The leak left residents on Country Club Drive without power, gas or water, according to Burbank Public Information Officer Simone McFarland. There was no timetable as to when crews would have the leak fixed.
Residents on County Club Drive were also under a mandatory evacuation order, with McCambridge Recreation Center set up as an evacuation site.
The city also issued voluntary evacuation orders for the following areas:
- Country Club Drive above Via Montana
- All of Hamline Place
- 925-1030 Groton Drive
- 830-849 Stephen Rd
- 830-849 & 907-936 Irving Drive
- 2906 & 2934 Olney Place
- 2934 Remy Place
- 2949 Mystic View Place
- 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Rd
- 3301-3310 Brookshire Court
- 3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court
- 3514-3519 Folkstone Court
- 3529-3530 Castleman Ln.
The following closures were also in effect:
- Walnut Avenue at Sunset Canyon
- Harvard Road at Sunset Canyon
- Stough Nature Center
- Wildwood Canyon recreation area
Residents were advised that not heeding evacuation orders might lead to crews not reaching them in case of an emergency.