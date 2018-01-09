Evacuations, Mudslides, Gas Leak as Rain Batters Burbank

Homes and vehicles were damaged as a mudslide raced through a Burbank neighborhood. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

The city of Burbank was being battered Tuesday as the first major storm of 2018 continued its onslaught on Southern California.

Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders as rainfall battered the city, leading to a mud slide on Country Club Drive that caused a "significant" gas leak.

The leak left residents on Country Club Drive without power, gas or water, according to Burbank Public Information Officer Simone McFarland. There was no timetable as to when crews would have the leak fixed.

Residents on County Club Drive were also under a mandatory evacuation order, with McCambridge Recreation Center set up as an evacuation site.

Watch: Waves of Mud Crash Down Burbank Street

Waves of mud flowed down County Club Drive in Burbank, creating a river in the road during a winter storm Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

The city also issued voluntary evacuation orders for the following areas:





Country Club Drive above Via Montana

All of Hamline Place

925-1030 Groton Drive

830-849 Stephen Rd

830-849 & 907-936 Irving Drive

2906 & 2934 Olney Place

2934 Remy Place

2949 Mystic View Place

3430-3436 Brace Canyon Rd

3301-3310 Brookshire Court

3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court

3514-3519 Folkstone Court

3529-3530 Castleman Ln.





The following closures were also in effect:





Walnut Avenue at Sunset Canyon

Harvard Road at Sunset Canyon

Stough Nature Center

Wildwood Canyon recreation area





Residents were advised that not heeding evacuation orders might lead to crews not reaching them in case of an emergency.