Evacuations Ordered as the Hill Side Fire Burns in San Bernardino

Evacuations were underway in North Park as a brush fire erupted near Highway 18 and Lower Waterman Canyon in San Bernardino County Thursday morning.

Pacific High School is being used as an evacuation center, the San Bernardino City Unified School District said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino National Forest Service, CAL Fire San Bernardino Unit, and San Bernardino Police Department were working on the 200-acre blaze dubbed the Hill Side Fire around 2:11a.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.