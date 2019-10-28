A fast-moving brush fire that erupted near Getty Center Drive off the 405 Freeway, dubbed the Getty Fire, is threatening homes and forcing mandatory evacuations on Los Angeles' west side Monday morning.

The fire was 70-plus acres and considered a dynamic fire as of 3:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An immediate evacuation center was set up at Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the LAFD.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the following areas:

Top of Mandeville Canyon Road down to Sunset.

From Mandeville Canyon on the East to 405 on the West.

The north border is up to and including the Mountain Gate Community.

Due to the red flag warning in effect and the dynamic nature of the fire, residents south of Sunset Boulevard were warned to be vigilant by the city's fire department. Winds in the Brentwood area included gusts up to 20 mph with stronger winds to the west.

"There's a lot of fuel out there, and it has been bone dry the last few months," said NBC4 forecaster Anthony Yanez.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared a citywide tactical alert due to the Getty Fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.