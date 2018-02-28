Recommended Evacuations Near Santa Barbara County Burn Areas

A recommended evacuation was set to begin Wednesday morning in the Santa Barbara County burn areas ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall.

The warning was issued for Santa Barbara County south coast burn areas, and would be in effect beginning at 8 a.m., according to the Office of Emergency Management.

The communities near and below the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas were urged to be prepared for potential mudflow that could come late Thursday and Friday.

NBC4's meteorologists said the concern with this system is the potential for heavy rain. In general rain amounts will range from .50” to 2” through Saturday, said meteorologist Anthony Yanez.

If the burn scars, like with the Thomas Fire and the Montecito area, get more than .33” to .5” an hour, flooding will occur.

Scattered snow showers are expected to persist through early evening across the mountains, mainly Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Snow levels are between 3000 and 4000 feet as well. Travel impacts are possible across Interstate 5 near the Grapevine due to snowy and icy road conditions.

