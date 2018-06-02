Evacuations Ordered as Fire Breaks Out in Laguna Beach - NBC Southern California
Evacuations Ordered as Fire Breaks Out in Laguna Beach

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Residents were being evacuated in Laguna Beach as a brush fire broke out and quickly grew to more than 50 acres.

    The wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Aliso Fire, quickly grew from an original half-acre as it burned in the Aliso Woods Canyon behind Soka University, the Orange County Fire Authority said. The blaze encompassed parts of both Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo.

    Residents in the Top of the World neighborhood in Laguna Beach were being evacuated as more than 200 firefighters responded to the flames. "Multiple" fire engines were on the scene to protect structures as smoke and ash filled the air, the OCFA said.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

