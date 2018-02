These kids are ready to luge!

The Winter Olympics are in full swing, and these kids are getting a head start on the competition by turning everyday situations into full-fledged training sessions.

Take a look at how viewers at home celebrate the Olympics every day and show us how you train like an Olympian using #EverydayOlympics.



Practice makes perfect. These kids are ready to luge! #EverydayOlympics #WinterOlympics #Luge A post shared by NBC Olympics (@nbcolympics) on Feb 11, 2018 at 3:01pm PST

The laundry basket bobsled: Not for the faint of heart �� #EverydayOlympics (��: @loriksimon) A post shared by NBC Olympics (@nbcolympics) on Feb 11, 2018 at 12:34pm PST

Curling fever is sweeping the nation! #EverydayOlympics (Via tw/ simoncholland) A post shared by NBC Olympics (@nbcolympics) on Feb 11, 2018 at 11:12am PST





We spy a 2030 #WinterOlympics cross country hopeful! #EverydayOlympics (�� @paulberg710) A post shared by NBC Olympics (@nbcolympics) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:42am PST