A fan takes a photo of her friend standing next to the Jackie Robinson statue prior to a Dodger game. The team will celebrate Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier on Monday, April 15, 2019 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will join Major League Baseball in celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on Monday, and you won't want to miss the pregame ceremonies and promotional giveaway item.

Each and every year, MLB honors and celebrates Robinson, a pioneer who broke the color barrier in baseball when he became the first African American to play in the Major Leagues on April 15, 1947.

Monday marks the 72nd anniversary of that momentous day, and since the Dodgers were the organization that first signed Robinson, naturally when they play on April 15, it's a big deal for fans, baseball, and the Robinson family.

The Dodgers will host the Reds at Dodger Stadium on 7:10PM, but you will want to arrive early to the ballpark to partake in the pregame festivities.

As you arrive, the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Jackie Robinson practice jersey, sporting his iconic No. 42, which was retired across MLB in 1997.

Before the game, the Robinson Family will be honored as Jackie's wife Rachel Robinson, his daughter Sharon, and son David, will all remember Jackie who would have turned 100 years old in January. They will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Laguna Hills native Aloe Blacc will perform before the game, and it's possible he will sing the new unreleased collaboration with the late DJ Avicii, "SOS." In addition to Aloe Blacc, 14-time Grammy-winning musician Herbie Hancock will also perform. Keith Williams Jr. will sing the National Anthem.

The pregame ceremonies will also include 42 current and former Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars, all of which will be honored on the field.

Speaking of the field, Monday marks the return of three-time Cy Young Award winner and Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw. The former 2014 MVP will be making his first start of the season, after being sidelined for most of the spring with shoulder inflammation.

Fans will want to be in their seats for the first pitch as Kershaw will face former teammates Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig for the first time since they were traded to the Reds last December.

Per tradition, Kershaw, Kemp, Puig, and all players, including on-field personnel will be wearing Jackie Robinson's No. 42.

The game will air nationally as part of a doubleheader on ESPN. Tickets are still available at Dodgers.com/Promotions. The team encourages fans to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:40PM in order to catch all the pregame ceremonies.