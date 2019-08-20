Everything's Coming Up Pumpkin at Dunkin'

Doughnuts, MUNCHKINS, and fall sippin' favorites? Find them rocking that pumpkin-spicy flavor at your local Dunkin', starting on Aug. 21, 2019.

What to Know New pumpkin menu launches Aug. 21

Cinnamon sugar pumpkin signature latte, apple cider donut and MUNCHKIN donut hole treats

Limited time

If April showers bring May flowers, what do the final days of August deliver, at least in recent years?

Pumpkins, is the short answer, and pumpkin-themed drinks is the slightly longer answer, and any treat that takes its inspiration from the pumpkin patch is the much longer and wordier answer to that question.

For restaurants and coffeehouses and bakeries no longer wait for the equinox, or even September, to jump-start our gaga-ness over gourd-based goodies.

It's all about getting those gourdly yum-yums to market before Labor Day draws near.

For sure, the PSL, also known as the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, is one of the icons of the eighth month, but the just-debuting delights from Dunkin' are sure to make a run for the pumpkin crown.

Which, really, is a stem, when you think about it.

Those delights will be available, for a limited time, beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Yep, your Hump Day just took a turn for the doughnut.

So what's to love on the new menu? There are a pair of new num-ables, including a new Apple Cider Donuts, as well as MUNCHKINS themed to cider's spicy-sweet notes.

For the drink devotees out there?

The Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte is about to take its beverage-y bow, meaning it, too, will have its debut on Aug. 21. The major flavor notes are listed in its name, but the question for many customers will be this: Can you get it either hot or on ice?

"Yes," is the happy reply to that. Because sometimes, on a toasty August afternoon, you need your pumpkin libation to have some refrigeration.

And if you've enjoyed munching on the traditional Dunkin' Pumpkin Donut and/or Pumpkin Muffin in the past, you're in some luck: They'll both be back in 2019, along with the pumpkin-flavored coffee line-up.

Fall is still more than a third of a season away, but pumpkin-everything is about to turn our treat-seeking ways into a patch packed with sweet, Dunkin'-style snacking.

