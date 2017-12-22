Exhausted firefighters battling the Thomas Fire take a rest after unbelievable 24-hour shifts.

A photo of exhausted Kern County firefighters battling the Thomas Fire in Montecito finally got a chance to shut their eyes, sleeping outside, after working incredible 24-hour shifts.

The 272,800-acre Thomas blaze, just within 500 acres of becoming the largest in state history, had been burning for 18 days. It was 65 percent contained by Friday.

This is a photo of our Tehachapi Wildland Fire Crew 11. Our crews have worked hundreds of hours to help battle the #thomasfire. These fire fighters work 24 hour shifts and are pushed to the point of exhaustion. Thank you for your dedication and hard work to help the communities of Southern California. A post shared by Kern County Fire Department (@kern_county_fire) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

The firefighters' photo struck a chord with many across social media after it went viral.

Many recognized that the firefighters were away from home battling the blaze so that other Southern California residents would still have a home for the holidays.