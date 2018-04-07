A father of one of the victims of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting put up a mural in downtown Los Angeles in memory of his son and all 17 victims on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The mural will be on display at The Standard Hotel in downtown through April 15. (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

A commemorative exhibition and call to action to honor the 17 lives lost during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., was unveiled Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

The exhibit -- titled Parkland 17 -- was backed and dedicated by NBA player Dwyane Wade. It was organized by Wade’s stylist Calyann Barnett.

The seventeen desk installation comes to Los Angeles' The Standard Hotel following its residence at The Standard, High Line in New York.

Parkland shooting survivor and now gun control advocate David Hogg was there in support of the exhibit.

"We’re really trying to find hope out of such a tragedy and trying to change America for the better to save people’s lives," Hogg said.

"It’s about the kids. It’s about the future and it’s about our safety."

The unveiling was accompanied by a live mural painting installation of We Demand Change by activist artist Manuel Oliver. Oliver is the father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 victims.

Joaquin was a huge Wade fan. In response, Wade tweeted dedicating the remainder of his season to the 17-year-old. Now, his father has committed to encourage action toward bringing awareness to gun violence.

"Change is slow. It always has been, it always will be but we need to be persistent," Hogg said. “We need to get out and vote and we need to get out in order to save lives."

"We all have to work together to solve this issue because if we don’t, it will never be solved," he added.

The exhibit will be on view from April 9 through April 15 and there will be a Call to Action Center open 12 to 8 p.m. daily. The goal of the Call to Action Center is to encourage passers-by to drop in and take action by contacting their representatives to voice their position on gun control, utilizing The Standard’s Ring Your Rep phones.

The Ring Your Rep phones and phone booths across all Standard properties dial Congress directly – offering the means for the community to make their voice heard in the spirit of positive, productive activism.

"The way we prevent this from happening ever again is through loving each other as Americans and working together to fix the issue," Hogg said.