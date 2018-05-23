Experience 'Almost Impossible to Photograph' Glow Art

The one-weekend-only event is a pop-up from the artists behind the Griffith Park Teahouse and "Petal Drop LA." "Night Life LA" will appear somewhere around NELA from May 31 through June 2, 2018.

Witnessing a glow in the ocean, an esoteric shimmer that seems to hail from a million infinitesimal light bulbs?

It's something that can be done at a number of watery spots around the Golden State, from the Tomales Bay north of San Francisco to the rare and wow-filled red tide seen around San Diego.

Ringing up the dinoflaggelates of Tomales Bay, or coaxing the algae bloom near San Diego, isn't something we humans can do, however: We simply have to wait for nature to produce its illuminated magic show.

But sometimes, if conditions are just right, "a bioluminescent wading pool" can pop up right in the middle of Los Angeles.

Of course, a team of creatively minded humans will need to be behind this supernaturally cool sight, and not a naturally occurring algae bloom.

It's an ethereal happening that's already on the calendar, too, unlike ocean-based luminescent events: May 31 through June 2, 2018 are the dates to be delighted by this unlikely pop-up, which is called "Night Life LA."

A pop-up that's been dreamt up by the anonymous art collective behind such whimsical offerings such the jacaranda purple petal party of 2016.

And, yes, another bioluminescence-related event, this time at the beach, in 2017.

The sparkly wading pool, with its blue light and ability to "communicate" with visitors, is heading to somewhere around Northeast Los Angeles.

The timed-entry tickets are free, but limited. They'll be released, via lottery, on May 25.

The location will also be revealed, of course, but know that reaching it involves "a moonlit hike." Appropriate shoes are a must for the there-and-back trip, which'll be about a mile and a half.

The artists also say that the wading pool experience "... will be almost impossible to photograph," making the event an unusual and intriguing outlier in a time when we instinctively snap a picture of just about everything we do and see.

