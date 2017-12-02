Experience Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Up Close in LA

You no longer have to go to the Vatican to experience Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel.



Large, elaborate photographs of the master work are on display in Canoga Park as part of a pop-up exhibit, Up Close: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, at the Westfield Topanga Mall. .

"We love to support arts and culture and this exhibit specifically is really resonating with the community, so we are really excited to see the enthusiasm around the exhibit and the ticket holders coming and really enjoying themselves," said Karyn Houde, the mall's marketing director.

The photographs of the Sistine Chapel ceiling paintings are part of a national tour across the United States.

"The painted area of the ceiling is actually 131 feet by 20 (feet) wide and these 34 reproductions here are each about 10 feet high to about 10 feet to 20 feet wide, giving that up-close and personal detail that you can't necessarily see when you're at the Vatican looking up from below," Houde said.

The exhibit, which was previously shown at Westfield locations in New York and New Jersey, will be at the Topanga mall through Dec. 31.



Each picture is accompanied by text that gives background history of the specific scene. Audiobook are also available for guest to listen to while going through the exhibit. The room even had a specific scent that resembled the smell of the chapel.

"We keep hearing how this was so unexpected and how it's so nice that we have the detail here of the artwork of the Sistine Chapel," Houde said. "Not everyone is able to go to the Vatican to see it in person, we are bringing it to the community."

Tickets for the exhibit are $10 for adults and $9 for military personnel, students 12- to 18-years-old and seniors 65 and up. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.