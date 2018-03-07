Experience 'Sin Censura: A Mural Remembers LA' at NHMLA

When speaking of our region's vibrant artistic legacy, the word "mural" will come up far sooner than later in the conversation. For it is these grandly displayed, idea-packed pieces, oftentimes massively sized works found on both street corners and inside galleries, that seem to encompass the large-scale, dream-big character of the city. And one of the most moving and tale-filled of murals of all time, "L.A. History: The Mexican Perspective," created by artist Barbara Carrasco, was originally commissioned for the Los Angeles bicentennial, in 1981.



Ultimately some of the vignettes were deemed "too controversial," including depictions of the Zoot Suit Riots and "the whitewashing of David Alfaro Siqueiro's mural 'América Tropical' (1932) overlooking Olvera Street." The result? The projected "was halted" by the Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency.



It has returned to view before — it was shown at Union Station in 2017, and will now debut at the Natural History Museum at Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9. The epic-of-scope artwork will be presented at eye-level, giving visitors a chance to study each vignette more thoroughly. Also? Look for a 70-inch digital touchscreen, which will allow visitors a chance "... to explore vignettes depicted in the mural, as well as historic reference material used by the artist (some of which is from the Museum's own collections) and behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the mural."



The 80-foot panoramic artwork will remain on view through Aug. 18, 2018.