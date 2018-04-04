Explore an Art Hotel Made from Cardboard

Coming across something made from cardboard while inside a hotel? You just might, if the tiny envelope encasing your plastic key is made of the sturdy stuff, or the sleeve around your to-go coffee cup, or the small box holding the complimentary bar of soap near the bathtub. Finding a hotel made from recycled cardboard? That's a fantastical proposition that's rather less likely to happen, unless, of course, you make for Corey Helford Gallery in the days ahead, where such a hotel, or at least several rooms of one, will be on amazing display.



"Paper-Thin Hotel," created by Dosshaus, "the creative collaboration of Zoey Taylor and David Connelly," imagines a lobby and "... several guest rooms, giving viewers an immersive view into the lives of the hotel's colorful denizens," denizens set firmly the 1960s. The walls? They're literally "paper thin," meaning there is "... no illusion of privacy within this hotel." The eye-popping, thought-inviting installation debuts at the gallery on Saturday, April 7 for a four-week run.