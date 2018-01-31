Explorer 1: 60 Years of the First U.S. Satellite in Space

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first successful launch of a U.S. satellite into space.



A joint effort between the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Caltech, which built the satellite; the Army Ballistic Missile Agency, which built the rocket; and the University of Iowa, where the scientific instruments were designed; the Explorer 1 took off into orbit aboard the Jupiter-C rocket on Jan. 31, 1958.



At the time, the Cold War had the United States locked into a space race against the Soviet Union. The rocket technology used to launch satellites was derived from work done for the purposes of launching intercontinental ballistic missiles during the Cold War, said JPL historian Erik Conway. "ICMBs weren't designed to produce orbital weapons, but they we designed to produce really long range ones, so the early satellites are just an extension of that technology," he said.



Pressure had already grown on the U.S. after the successful launch of the USSR's Sputnik 1 satellite on Oct. 4, 1957 and its Sputnik 2 launch on Nov. 3 of that same year. In addition, the clock was counting down on the International Geophysical Year, a worldwide space program that had already begun in July 1957 and was set to end in December 1958.



Like its Soviet counterpart, the U.S. was determined to capitalize on the possibilities offered by space. "Intelligence satellites was one that both side knew would be possible once you had satellites," said JPL historian Erik Conway, but beyond that, there was also the possibility of communications satellites with both commercial and military uses.



So, at the tail end of January 1958, the United States launched the Explorer 1, ostensibly to detect cosmic rays around Earth's orbit. The satellite would go on to detect the existence of the Van Allen Belts - named after scientist James Van Allen - radiation belts around Earth's magnetic field.



"It's the first space science result and it gave Congress and the [Dwight. D. Eisenhower] administration the justification for creating a civilian space agency," Conway said. "It's the forerunner of all these other scientific missions." Indeed, NASA would go on to be founded just a few months later, on July 29, 1958.



The Explorer 1 would go on to transmit information until May of 1958. The satellite finally burned up on March 31, 1970, but not before it forever changed the trajectory of space science in the U.S.



Scroll below for historical photos and video of the breakthrough satellite.

